Artemis astronauts travel further into space than any human: NASA

The team broke the previous record set by 1970's Apollo 13 mission
The four astronauts embarking on NASA's lunar flyby became on Monday the humans to travel furthest from our planet, as they get set to view areas of the Moon never before seen by the naked eye.
The Artemis II team broke the previous record set by 1970's Apollo 13 mission, which they are expected to surpass by approximately 4,105 miles (6,606 kilometers) when they reach this journey's anticipated furthest distance from Earth -- 252,760 miles (406,778 kilometers) -- later today.