Netflix's Conversations with a Killer review: The Charles Manson Tapes sits with the horror, and asks why

The story of Charles Manson and his cult is, to put it in safe terms, a deeply unsettling, uncomfortable one, owing to the sheer horror of the violence, fear and paranoia that his murders created in America in the 1960s. To be sure, it was always particularly difficult to read too much about him in one go, perhaps it was that photo of his, splattered everywhere, eyes brazen and wide. Or, if I ever attempted any docuseries, just the sight of the women under him, flashing smiles at the camera in court, the ones who committed the ghastly atrocities, would be enough for me to turn away.