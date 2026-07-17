Nancy Ajram in Dubai: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Tickets are now on sale for the Lebanese star’s Dubai concert on October 24
Nancy Ajram is heading back to Dubai for a live concert at Coca-Cola Arena on October 24, giving fans the chance to see one of the Arab world’s biggest music stars perform her greatest hits.
Ajram, known for songs including Ah W Noss, Ya Tabtab and Fi Hagat, has remained one of the region’s most popular artists for more than two decades, with concerts that attract audiences from across the Middle East.
The concert promises an evening of live music, impressive stage production, immersive visuals and a setlist featuring many of her fan favourites. It is expected to be one of Dubai’s biggest Arabic music events of the year.
Fans can expect the venue to open its gates at 7pm, while the arena doors will open at 9pm ahead of the performance.
Tickets are now on sale through the Coca-Cola Arena website.
What: Nancy Ajram Live in Dubai
When: Saturday, October 24, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Gates open: 7pm
Arena doors: 9pm
Tickets: Available now via the Coca-Cola Arena website.