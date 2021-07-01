Prince Harry and singer Ed Sheeran had a chat about being dads to girl children during the Duke of Sussex's surprise appearance at a London charity event to meet with seriously ill children.
Harry is due to join his brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue on Thursday in honour of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
On Wednesday, Harry visited Kew Gardens in west London for an awards ceremony for WellChild, a charity he is patron of. He was joined at the garden party by celebrities including Sheeran and Ronnie Wood.
“Congratulations, a girl right?” asked Sheeran, according to Hello magazine. “We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?”
“Two is definitely a juggle,” Harry replied.
Harry’s wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana, on June 4. Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed daughter Lyra Sheeran in September 2020.
In a statement released by WellChild, Harry said the charity had “an extraordinarily special place in my heart.”
“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild,” he said.
Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties last year and the couple are now living in California with their children. He last visited the UK for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April.
Harry and William commissioned the statue of their mother in 2017 to honour her legacy. The monument will be unveiled Thursday in Kensington Palace, the royals’ childhood home.
- With inputs from AP