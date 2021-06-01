Singer said that before his fitness journey he was eating takeaway every day

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. Image Credit: AP

Singer Ed Sheeran has been out of the limelight for a while and is known for being a private person. But in a recent interview, his first in a while, he opened up about his health and what he has been doing to improve it.

“It’s the first time I’ve been really healthy,” Sheeran said in a BBC Radio 1 video interview. “I’ve kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life. Started exercising every day. I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don’t eat takeaway every single day and it’s been good.”

In the clip, the 30-year-old Grammy winner looked younger and slimmer — which the interviewer also pointed out. He explained his new health habits kicked in right after he finished touring.

“It just happened,” he said. “And because I wasn’t having chicken wings and two bottles of wine a night.”

The ‘Shape of You’ singer also opened up about becoming a dad, calling it a “seismic change” in his life. Fans of the singer who’ve been eagerly awaiting new music since the release of his ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ in 2019 can rest well because Sheeran also mentioned that he’s been writing a “lot of songs”.

However, he mentioned in a separate interview that his daughter Lyra Antarctica isn’t a fan of his music.

“Now I’ll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries!” he said. “No, I’ve got some she likes. She really likes ‘Shape of You’, the marimba sound is good but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belty.”

Sheeran welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn in September 2020, sharing the news on Instagram.