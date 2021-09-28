Lennon-1632811274917
In this file photo taken on May 17, 1971, music legend John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono pose for photographers in Cannes where they presented their movies 'Apotheosis' and 'The Flu'. Image Credit: AFP
A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The tape, featuring the song ‘Radio Peace’, was recorded on January 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

The tape, which the four are selling along with photographs from the meeting, will go on sale with an estimated price of between $31,500 (Dh115,702) and $47,000, auction house Bruun Rasmussen said.

A cassette with the recording of four Danish schoolboys' interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the famous couple's winter stay in Thy, in Jutland, Denmark, in 1970, is photographed at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen on September 24, 2021. Image Credit: AFP
During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple’s peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatles image, and the length of his hair.

The recording also features the pair humming along to Christmas songs while dancing around a Christmas tree, and Lennon playing the guitar and singing ‘Give Peace a Chance’ and ‘Radio Peace’.

Lennon wrote ‘Radio Peace’ as part of the couple’s peace campaign because they wanted to open a radio station in Amsterdam under the same name.

Lennon and Yoko Ono arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed at an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house.