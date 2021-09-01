Four stops on their ‘End of the Road Tour’ will be postponed

The final tour of legendary band Kiss has hit another hurdle after bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19, leading to four gigs being postponed.

Simmons’ diagnosis comes days after frontman and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley also tested positive.

“Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” Kiss tweeted on August 31. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.”

The band added that “previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced.”

Kiss, known for their extravagant and glamorous outfits and make-up, are currently on their End of the Road Tour — which is touted as being the last stint on the stage. The newly postponed shows were set to take place in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin. Earlier, a show in Pennsylvania was postponed after Stanley tested positive.

Kiss performed a stop of their tour in Dubai over New Year’s Eve, breaking two world records with their massive Atlantis, The Palm gig — the highest flame projection in a music concert and the most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

Talking to Gulf News ahead of the show, Simmons opened up about his favourite song to perform live.