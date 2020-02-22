The Super Junior subunit will perform at the Azimuth Music Festival in Al Ula

Super Junior D&E Image Credit: Supplied

It’s K-Pop fever in the region in March! Super Junior D&E is confirmed to perform at the Azimuth Music Festival in Saudi Arabia early next month.

K-Pop group Super Junior’s subunit – composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk – has been added to the three-day festival’s stellar line-up. They will join the stage with the likes of The Chainsmokers, Jean-Michel Jarre, Tinie Tempah, Omar Bassad and Hamza Hawsawi from March 5 to 7 at Al Ula.

The organisers have not revealed any details on the duo’s performance yet. It appears that they are the only K-Pop artists scheduled to perform at the historical site, though it isn’t their first time in the country.

Donghae and Eunhyuk and their bandmates took their ‘Super Show 7S’ concert to Jeddah at King Abdullah Sports City in July of last year.

The high demand for Super Junior’s Saudi Arabia debut concert caused tickets to sell out within a reported three hours after they were made available and eventually saw the website temporarily crash.

After their performance, Donghae and Eunhyuk and the rest of the Super Junior members will fly down to Dubai for the ‘K-Pop Super Concert’ taking place on March 20 at the Coca Cola Arena.

Super Junior’s fifth subunit debuted in 2011 with digital single, ‘Oppa Oppa’ and have scored hits with their Korean and Japanese discographies. Their latest Korean musical release is with third mini-album ‘Danger’ which topped the iTunes albums chart in Saudi Arabia, SM Entertainment revealed.