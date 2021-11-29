Hollywood actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria Baston will be in Abu Dhabi on December 9 for a star-studded fund-raiser, entitled ‘The Global Gift Gala X Abu Dhabi Dream Ball’, at the W Hotel in Yas Island.
She will join forces with make-up brand moguls Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan. The evening will also see Global Gift Foundation founder Mario Bravo chair the event with Nadine Maalouf and Nadia Sehweil.
The proceeds will benefit the Lebanese Red Cross, a humanitarian organisation, and the Global Gift Foundation.
The glittering fund-raiser, which includes a red carpet reception, will also include performances from pop idols Gipsy Kings and reality show winner of The Masked Singer Australia Anastacia and soprano Angelica de la Riva.
The Global Gift Gala has joined forces with the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball, brain child of Sawtouna, a group of women in Abu Dhabi committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and children.
Longoria-Baston is no stranger to the UAE and has attended this same gala in the past several years.
In December 2018, in an interview with Gulf News, Longoria-Baston spoke about her special connect with this region.
“Ever since I got engaged here, Dubai will always have a special place in my heart. It is definitely a wonderful, wonderful place and I love coming here... This is truly a global event and to be in Dubai makes it great for us,” said Longoria-Baston to Gulf News on the red carpet. At every occasion, she also spoke about how celebrities can throw their weight behind worthy causes.
“Celebrities have a platform and a voice to bring light to different causes and issues,” said Longoria-Baston.
It’s an invite-only event in Abu Dhabi.