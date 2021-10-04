Singer confirms she’s still living with Elon Musk after their break up

Grimes Image Credit: instagram.com/grimes/

Singer Grimes is know for being a bit quirky, and her recent stunt proves it again.

The 33-year-old star, who recently split from her billionaire partner Elon Musk, says she was trolling paparazzi by posing with ‘The Communist Manifesto’ written Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll,” she wrote on Instagram along with pictures of her reading the anti-capitalist book.

Singer Grimes and Elon Musk Image Credit: AP

She also posted a screenshot of a New York Post article with the headline: “Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk.”

The ‘Oblivion’ singer also snuck in an update on her situation with Musk, with whom she shares a son named X Æ A-Xii.

“Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it,” she wrote.

Grimes also promised that “if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme — suggestions welcome!”

On September 24, 50-year-old Musk told Page Six that he and Grimes were “semi-separated” after three years together.