Singer Grimes and Elon Musk Image Credit: AP

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has called quits on his romantic relationship with singer Grimes, with whom he shares a son.

The couple have been together for three years, but have decided to be “semi-separated” even as the Canadian singer continues to live in his California home and raise their one-year-old son together, who they named X Æ A-12, which was later changed to X Æ A-Xii.

Musk confirmed the split with Page Six, telling the entertainment portal that his projects have come in the way.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk was quoted as saying. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Elon Musk and Grimes Image Credit: AP

Musk, who fathered to six children from previous relationships (one of them died as a baby), has been married three times, including twice to ‘Westworld’ actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

The couple had sparked confusion on social media when they announced their baby’s name last year. During a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan last year, Musk finally explained the way to pronounce his son’s name.