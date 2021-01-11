Canadian musician Grimes has revealed that she has contracted COVID-19, but isn’t feeling to bad about it so far.
“Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” she wrote on Instagram stories along with a song recommendation — ‘Good Days’ by SZA, if you’re wondering.
The singer-songwriter, 32, has been in the news recently not for her music but for the zany name she and partner Elon Musk, 49, chose for their son born in May 2020. Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, and the billionaire owner of Tesla named their child X Æ A-12, confusing people the world over.
“X, the unknown variable,” Grimes had tweeted at the time. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. (A=Archangel, my favorite song).”
The baby’s name was eventually changed to X AE A-XII, because Californian law stipulates that only alphabetic letters can be used in a newborn’s name.
In November 2020, the SpaceX CEO — who is now the richest man in the world — had said he “most likely” had COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms.
“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” he had tweeted.