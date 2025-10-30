Inna talks to Gulf News about her 15-year career and rise to stardom
Breezy.
That’s the word that comes to mind after speaking to Inna. Cheerful and playful, too. “You ask me the questions, I’ll answer. I’ve worked for the past 15 years so I don’t know where to really begin,” she says with a laugh.
But she finds a way to start.
She begins, sharing that she was born in Neptun, a seaside town in Romania. Her father was a sea rescuer, and her mother, a singer. “They fell in love and I was born,” she says, adding that truly, music was always in the cards. “I grew up in a family that was into entertainment.” Her grandmother was a singer too.
The love for the arts travelled generations. “I was always singing as a child. And I still remember the feeling of singing on stage,” remembers Inna. A rush. Joy. A sense of liberation. Music was all around her in various forms such as pop, electro house. Yet, the path to her stardom wasn’t exactly linear, despite being around music and attending numerous festivals, that gave her encouragement and inspiration of what she really wanted to do.
At first, it seemed as if life had different plans for her. She studied political science and then worked in real estate. Her story almost belongs in a Netflix film: Her manager heard her singing in office and coaxed her to return to music, where she belonged. After a few Eurovision attempts, and starting to release songs, she hit success with her debut single, Hot, which topped the charts in 2008. The success was astronomical. She began receiving nominations and soon after, signed a contract with the American label Ultra Records in April 2009.
It has been 15 years since then. The message? “It took a lot of work, passion and a very strong team. There are people who have always been there for me,” says Inna. “And, my fans are the best.” As she says, she went through every challenge with the help of her team. And that’s what she holds close, whenever she feels down.
No doubt, travelling to so many different countries requires a certain level of adjustments for the audience. But Inna knows what’s up. “I always follow my heart when it comes to music. Even my playlists change depending on where I am—like if I’m in Mexico, I try to perform more songs in Spanish. And personally, I just love happy, summery songs. They’re my favourite,” she says.
Moreover, when it comes to performing in the GCC, Inna adds, “Honestly, it’s super exciting to watch how the dance and music scene is growing in the GCC. There’s so much young energy, creativity, and a real passion for movement and rhythm. You can feel people wanting to express themselves more, connect through music, and bring their own vibe to the dance floor—while still respecting the culture. Social media and global influences are making it easier for dancers here to be seen, to collaborate, and to create something fresh. I think the GCC is just getting started—it has huge potential to become a hotspot for music and dance that blends tradition with modern beats. I’d love to be part of that wave.”
She adds further, “When I perform in the GCC, I’m always mindful of where I am—there’s a beautiful mix of tradition and modern energy in the region, and I try to reflect that in how I connect with the audience.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox