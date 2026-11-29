From Marvel showdowns to Dune’s return, these are the films to book your cinema nights for
The final weeks of 2026 are bringing a packed line-up to UAE cinemas, with Hollywood franchises returning, new animated adventures arriving and some of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters heading to the big screen.
For moviegoers planning outings over the festive season, there is a mix of genres to choose from, whether you are after a superhero spectacle, a family-friendly animation or a comedy to watch with friends. Here are 10 films to add to your watchlist from November 21 through December, based on currently published release schedules.
UAE release: November 26
Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunite for another chapter in the Meet the Parents comedy franchise. This time, the story follows Greg Focker’s grown-up son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, as he prepares to marry Olivia, a former FBI hostage negotiator portrayed by Ariana Grande.
Greg is suspicious of his future daughter-in-law, while his father-in-law Jack, played by De Niro, appears far more impressed by her. The cast also includes returning franchise favourites.
Why watch it: The film combines a familiar comedy formula with a new generation of characters. Grande’s role is another reason for pop-culture fans to pay attention, particularly after her recent move into major film productions.
UAE release: November 26
Disney’s animated fantasy follows Billie, a teenager whose unusual characteristics may be connected to magical abilities. Alongside her highly organised mother, Alice, she discovers a hidden supernatural world that changes their understanding of their family.
Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, the film features Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in leading voice roles.
Why watch it: With fantasy, humour and a mother-daughter relationship at its centre, Hexed could appeal to families looking for an animated film during the winter break. It also offers an alternative to the season’s action-heavy releases.
UAE release: November 26
Directed by James Gray, Paper Tiger is a crime thriller starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller. The story follows two brothers pursuing the American dream who become entangled in a dangerous scheme involving the Russian mafia, putting their family and relationship at risk.
Gray’s previous films include Ad Astra and The Immigrant, both of which explore ambition, identity and complicated personal relationships.
Why watch it: The combination of an established director and a recognisable cast makes this one to consider for viewers who prefer character-driven crime dramas over superhero spectacles.
Expected UAE release: December 2
This action comedy brings together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson for a festive-season story centred on a Christmas-themed adventure.
With its seasonal setting and action-comedy approach, the film offers a different option from the darker thrillers and large-scale science-fiction releases arriving later in the month.
Why watch it: It could suit viewers who want something light and entertaining during December, particularly those looking for a film with a holiday setting rather than a traditional Christmas romance.
Expected UAE release: December 4
The follow-up to Violent Night returns to the unlikely combination of Christmas and action. The story brings Santa Claus into another confrontation, this time involving trouble at a shopping mall, with Mrs Claus expected to play a part in the adventure.
The film continues the franchise’s deliberately unconventional take on festive entertainment.
Why watch it: Anyone who prefers dark humour, action sequences and irreverent Christmas films may find this a suitable alternative to the season’s family-oriented releases. It is not intended as a conventional children’s Christmas film, so viewers should check the UAE age classification before booking.
Expected UAE release: December 16
Marvel’s superhero universe returns with Avengers: Doomsday, bringing together heroes from different worlds to confront a catastrophic threat. The announced cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
The film is among December’s most prominent franchise releases and is expected to attract audiences who have followed the interconnected Marvel stories across cinema and television.
Why watch it: The ensemble cast and the promise of a major crossover make it a key release for superhero fans. For audiences who have followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, the film could also be an important chapter in its ongoing story.
Expected UAE release: December 17
Denis Villeneuve returns to the world of Dune with a film based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return, alongside Jason Momoa and Florence Pugh.
The story continues Paul Atreides’ journey after his rise to power, exploring the political and personal consequences of his position in a universe shaped by competing interests and conflict.
The franchise also has a notable connection to the UAE: the earlier films used Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert as a filming location.
Why watch it: The combination of large-scale visuals, political intrigue and an established science-fiction fan base makes this one of the season’s major releases. Its connection to Abu Dhabi also offers a local angle for UAE readers.
Expected UAE release: December 18
Ray Gunn is an animated science-fiction mystery set in a futuristic world. Its combination of animation, mystery and speculative storytelling distinguishes it from the more familiar superhero and family-comedy franchises arriving in December.
Why watch it: The film could appeal to viewers interested in animation that goes beyond traditional children’s stories, particularly those drawn to unusual worlds and mystery-driven plots. Check the final UAE release listing for confirmation of its local screening date.
Expected UAE release: December 24
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan reunite for another instalment in the Jumanji action-adventure franchise. This time, the game escapes its console and brings its chaos into the real world.
The film continues the series’ combination of comedy, adventure and fantastical challenges, with the returning cast bringing back the characters audiences have come to know.
Why watch it: Its mix of humour, action and familiar characters makes it a strong candidate for a group cinema outing during the festive holidays. It could also be an option for families and friends looking for a light-hearted adventure.
Expected UAE release: December 24
Shah Rukh Khan leads this Hindi-language action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, with the story following a mentor and his protégé on a dangerous journey that tests their survival skills.
The release adds a major Indian production to a December calendar dominated by Hollywood franchises.
Why watch it: Khan’s international following makes the film an important release for Bollywood audiences in the UAE. Its action-driven premise and ensemble cast could also attract viewers looking for an alternative to Hollywood’s festive-season blockbusters.
With superhero action, science-fiction epics, animation and comedy arriving across the final weeks of the year, December offers a range of options for UAE cinema audiences. Release dates may change, and availability can vary by cinema chain, so check local listings before booking tickets.