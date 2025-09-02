The fraud case originated when investor Siraj Valiyathura alleged that producers failed to deliver on a promised 40% share of profits from Manjummel Boys, following his ₹7 crore (Dh3.1 million) investment in the project. Soubin and others have been questioned by police, but maintain that payment delays—not malfeasance—were responsible for any disbursement issues. He was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court and had previously cooperated with investigators. Soubin plans to appeal the decision in the High Court, seeking relaxation of his bail conditions to allow overseas travel—though the outcome remains uncertain