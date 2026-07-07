Mixed gender groups were once a normal part of Korean pop, with acts like Koyote, Cool and Space A finding mainstream success in the 1990s. As the modern idol industry grew and became more tightly managed, single-gender line-ups became the default, and co-ed groups all but disappeared. KARD's 2017 debut ran directly against that grain, and member J.Seph has said he initially resisted the idea over fears of stigma before deciding to help prove that "a co-ed group can exist as a team" just like any other. The group went on to build a following in markets, including Latin America, that few K-pop acts had reached before them.