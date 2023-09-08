This week, K-drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’ actor Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise’s home in Hawaii has been getting a lot of attention on social media.
Pictures and videos about their $2.28 million (Dh8.3 million) home went viral after South Korean broadcasting channel tvN’s ‘Free Doctor’, recently broadcasted a special episode on ‘Overseas Real Estate of Celebrities’.
In the episode, they showcased foreign real-estate portfolios of several Korean celebrities, including Song Joong-ki.
Talking about the actor’s real estate portfolio, the host, Ahn Jin-yong, shared that Song Joong-ki has properties in different places around the world, including Italy, Seoul, and Hawaii.
“I believe Song Joong Ki has been living in Rome, Italy, ever since his wife gave birth last June. Song Joong Ki has several homes. He has homes in Seoul, Rome, and in Hawaii,” the show host said.
A real estate specialist then revealed even more details about the actor’s home. He added: “The residence is a condominium with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Song Joong Ki’s residence has panoramic views of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach.”
According to the real estate expert, Song Joong-ki reportedly purchased the property in the Kaka’ako area in December 2019. The expert also remarked that the real estate located in Hawaii is way more expensive than an American home on average.
Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki, who was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star and South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, married former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023.
The couple recently had their first child, a baby boy, in June.
One of the most popular K-drama actors in South Korea, he has an estimated net worth of $40.3 million (Dh148 million).
Joong-ki was last seen in the crime drama Vincenzo and the fantasy K-drama series, Reborn Rich. He is set to appear in a criminal thriller film called Bogota: City of the Lost starring alongside Lee Hee-joon and Kwon Hae-hyo. The movie is directed by Kim Seong Je.