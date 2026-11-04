Ji Chang-wook’s Merry Berry Love hits No. 2 on Disney+ worldwide as episode 4 scores 9.9 on IMDb

Fans have been praising the series, ever since it aired
It’s Ji Chang-wook in a romcom. Do you really need more reasons to watch? The man who made us melt in Suspicious Partner and Welcome to Samdal-ri is back in his island-romance era, and he’s taken a break from being an action hero, and is just all about aprons and farmland. We’re not complaining. Here’s why fans are obsessed.
The numbers
The Korea-Japan romance starring Ji Chang-wook and Imada Mio is No. 2 on Disney+’s worldwide TV chart, according to global OTT tracker FlixPatrol (as of October 30). It’s also No. 1 among non-English titles.
This isn’t its first time near the top. The show hit No. 1 worldwide after episode 2 aired on October 14, then returned to the top spot in week four. That kind of staying power usually means people are finishing it and telling their group chats about it.
The premise (also why your heart’s about to be a farm)
This CJ ENM global project is set on a very pretty Japanese island. Ji Chang Wook plays Lee Yu Bin, a Korean space planner whose business has just collapsed. He heads to the island to sell off some farmland, which goes about as smoothly as you’d expect once he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a local farmer.
Enemies-to-lovers? Strangers-to-lovers? Real-estate-deal-to-lovers? Pick your trope. They’re all in the field.
Viewers are into it. Episode 4 is sitting at a 9.9 on IMDb, which is close to the highest score an episode can get.
The reason is easy to guess. Episode 4 is where Yu Bin and Karin finally admit their feelings and get together. Sniff, sniff.
The new stills are sweet enough. Yu Bin is wearing an apron, doing housework, and watching over Karin while she sleeps. He’s a man who lost his business and found his calling: househusband.
But every island romance needs a storm, and this one arrives as Han Si A (Lee Hyo In). She’s Yu Bin’s junior from university and the granddaughter of a global construction company chairman. In the stills, Yu Bin looks more nervous than happy to see her. Episode 5 will reveal why she’s on the island and how much damage she does to our favorite berry couple.
The verdict: Stream it
The chart numbers are strong, the IMDb score is near perfect, Ji Chang Wook wears an apron, and a rival has just stepped off the boat. Stay for the slow-burn romance, and keep watching for the drama Si A is clearly bringing.
Where to watch: Disney Plus