Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in 2027 in historic first

Grammy Winner Jay-Z Announced as 2027 Halftime Show Performer
Dubai: Rapper Jay-Z has been announced as the headline performer for the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, marking his first appearance as the main act at one of the world's biggest sporting events.
The National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and Roc Nation, Jay-Z's entertainment company, announced on Monday, 26 October, that the Grammy-winning artist would perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 14 February 2027.
The announcement was made during halftime of a Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
The announcement comes after a busy period for the rapper, who recently completed his Jay-Z 30 concert series with two performances in Los Angeles on 23 and 24 October.
The series also included three concerts in his hometown of New York in July, two performances in London in September and a show in Paris on 10 September.
He also recently premiered an HBO documentary series, Jay-Z in 8, at a star-studded event in New York.
Speculation about his involvement in the Super Bowl halftime show had grown in the days before the announcement, amid renewed attention surrounding his recent performances and projects.
The 2027 appearance will be Jay-Z's first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, although he has been involved in shaping the event's musical programme for several years.
In 2019, Roc Nation entered into a partnership with the NFL to advise on live music entertainment, as part of the league's Inspire Change initiative.
The initiative was launched amid controversy surrounding the NFL's treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
Jay-Z had previously declined an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017. He later described his decision as a matter of principle, amid reports that the NFL had asked him to bring Kanye West and Rihanna on stage.
Lady Gaga ultimately headlined that year's show.
Since its partnership with the NFL began, Roc Nation has played a central role in selecting performers and producing the halftime entertainment, including shows featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar.
Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, has performed at the Super Bowl twice.
Her first appearance came in 2013, when she headlined the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. She was joined by her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
The performance attracted approximately 110.8 million television viewers in the United States, making it one of the most-watched halftime shows at the time.
Beyoncé returned to the Super Bowl stage in 2016, joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Her performance of Formation drew attention for its references to Black identity and pride, prompting debate among politicians and audiences.
The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved from a largely traditional entertainment programme into a major platform for international music stars.
Michael Jackson's performance at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 is widely regarded as a turning point in the event's history, helping establish the halftime show as a headline attraction in its own right.
Since then, performers have included Prince, U2, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar.
The 2025 show featured Kendrick Lamar and SZA, while Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 edition.
Jay-Z's scheduled appearance in 2027 will add another major name to the event's history, while bringing his long-standing relationship with the NFL into the spotlight.