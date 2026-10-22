64-year-old arrested for taping wife to chair to watch football

Virginia man charged with abduction after taping wife to chair
Dubai: A 64-year-old Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly taping his wife to a chair in the basement so he could watch American football, according to a criminal complaint shared by WTVR CBS 6 News.
Terry Ward faces felony abduction and misdemeanour assault on a family member following the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday night.
According to the complaint, Ward’s wife told police that he used tape to restrain her to a chair in the basement. Ward allegedly admitted to tying her up and leaving her there.
The woman reportedly had marks and tape residue on both arms and told authorities she had been restrained for up to 45 minutes.
Ward’s charges include abduction, classified as a Class 5 felony under Virginia law, and assault on a family member, a misdemeanour. He is due to appear in court on November 10.
It remains unclear which football game Ward was watching when the incident allegedly took place. It is also unknown if he was watching NFL or College Football.
Football Sundays are a longstanding tradition for millions of NFL fans, with many following strict routines around their favourite teams. However, the allegations against Ward have drawn attention to the darker side of how sporting obsessions can intersect with domestic incidents.
NFL players themselves are known for unusual pre-game rituals. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, for instance, has previously spoken about taking a shot of Tabasco sauce before games.
The case also comes amid broader discussions about the relationship between football and domestic violence. Researchers have examined whether NFL game days are associated with changes in reported domestic abuse, although findings vary depending on the study and circumstances.
Ward’s case remains subject to the legal process, and the allegations have yet to be tested in court.