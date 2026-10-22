64-year-old arrested for taping wife to chair to watch football

The case also comes amid broader discussions about the relationship between football and domestic violence. Researchers have examined whether NFL game days are associated with changes in reported domestic abuse, although findings vary depending on the study and circumstances.

Football Sundays are a longstanding tradition for millions of NFL fans, with many following strict routines around their favourite teams. However, the allegations against Ward have drawn attention to the darker side of how sporting obsessions can intersect with domestic incidents.

According to the complaint, Ward’s wife told police that he used tape to restrain her to a chair in the basement. Ward allegedly admitted to tying her up and leaving her there.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.