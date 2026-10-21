Allen Bailey cause of death: How did the former Chiefs DE die at 37?

Bailey spent the first eight seasons of his professional career with Kansas City before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He appeared in 31 games across two seasons in Atlanta before being released in February 2021.

According to TMZ, Bailey’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., said the former NFL player’s wife found him dead at their Florida home on Tuesday. Bailey played 10 seasons in the NFL after being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.