Rams set to make unexpected history against Josh Allen, Bills

Allen will lead Buffalo into the matchup against Matthew Stafford and Rams, providing another marquee name for a game the NFL has clearly identified as one of its major attractions.

The Rams opened their campaign against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, in a game televised on Thursday night in the United States. They then faced the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2 before returning to prime time against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

Dubai: The Los Angeles Rams are set to make NFL history when they face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, becoming the first team to play four of its first five games of a season in prime time.

For the Rams, Monday night against Allen and the Bills marks another chapter in a schedule that would have been almost impossible for an NFL team to receive for much of the league’s history.

The Rams’ prime-time run will continue later in the season. After Monday’s game against the Bills, they are scheduled to play their next five games on Sunday afternoon, although any of those contests could be moved through the league’s flex scheduling.

There was a time when Monday Night Football was the league’s primary prime-time showcase, making a schedule like this difficult to construct. The NFL now has regular Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games, along with additional games on special dates throughout the season.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.