The Bills announced that Allen had become the first quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first five games of a season. His one-yard touchdown run against the Rams continued that streak, underlining his ability to threaten defences both through the air and on the ground.

For Allen, the victory delivered both a team result and a series of personal milestones, with his rushing ability once again proving decisive in a game that went down to the wire.

Allen’s regular-season record reached 92 wins, tying him with Peyton Manning for the third-most by a quarterback in his first nine seasons. The milestone further strengthens his standing among the league’s most successful quarterbacks of the modern era.

The Bills also announced that the win marked Allen’s 100th career victory, including the playoffs, within his first nine NFL seasons. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady in an exclusive group of quarterbacks to reach that mark over the same period.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.