Bills celebrate Josh Allen's historic rushing touchdown streak
Dubai: The Buffalo Bills’ overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams has put Josh Allen in the NFL record books, with the quarterback reaching another career milestone while extending his remarkable run of rushing touchdowns.
The Bills secured a dramatic 37-34 win at SoFi Stadium on Monday (Tuesday morning in UAE), with Tyler Bass kicking a 45-yard field goal in overtime to seal the result. Allen’s performance helped Buffalo improve its record and gave the franchise another reason to celebrate its star quarterback.
The Bills announced that Allen had become the first quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first five games of a season. His one-yard touchdown run against the Rams continued that streak, underlining his ability to threaten defences both through the air and on the ground.
Allen finished the game with 210 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one interception, completing 12 of 19 attempts. He also rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, providing a major contribution to Buffalo’s comeback victory.
The Bills also announced that the win marked Allen’s 100th career victory, including the playoffs, within his first nine NFL seasons. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady in an exclusive group of quarterbacks to reach that mark over the same period.
Allen’s regular-season record reached 92 wins, tying him with Peyton Manning for the third-most by a quarterback in his first nine seasons. The milestone further strengthens his standing among the league’s most successful quarterbacks of the modern era.
The game was far from straightforward for Buffalo. The Bills led 34-27 late in the fourth quarter, but the Rams forced overtime with a late touchdown.
For Allen, the victory delivered both a team result and a series of personal milestones, with his rushing ability once again proving decisive in a game that went down to the wire.