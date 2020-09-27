TAB 200927 Takeuchi Yuko-1601192364166
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi attends the screening of TV series 'Miss Sherlock' during the 24th Shanghai TV Festival on June 14, 2018 in Shanghai, China. Image Credit: AFP
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has died aged 40 in an apparent suicide on September 27, according to reports.

Her husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, allegedly found the actress hanging in a bedroom of their Tokyo apartment in the early hours of Sunday. No suicide note was found.

According to Variety, she was a mother of two, including a son who was born in January.

Takeuchi made her screen debut with the 1996 show ‘Cyborg’. She went on to star in a number of TV shows and films, notably in the hit drama series ‘Asuka’. Her most recent project was the movie ‘The Confidence Man JP: Princess’, which released in July.

Her death comes less than two weeks after three prominent Asian actors died at the age of 36 within days of each other — Japanese actress Sei Ashina and Korean actress Oh In-hye on September 14 of suspected suicide, and Taiwanese actor Alien Huang on September 16 in an apparent home accident.