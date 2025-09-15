India’s top court dismisses allegations against Vantara, Anant Ambani’s private zoo

Supreme Court clears Anant Ambani’s Vantara Zoo of illegal animal acquisition allegations
Dubai: India’s Supreme Court has cleared Vantara, the private zoo run by Anant Ambani, of allegations of illegally sourcing or mistreating animals.
A committee of retired judges, formed by the court last month to scrutinise the sanctuary, reported on Monday that it found the facility’s animal acquisitions to be lawful and its management free of wrongdoing.
The inquiry followed earlier complaints from activists who claimed the zoo had escaped proper oversight, though the court had already hinted the charges lacked substance.
Reliance Foundation, which oversees Vantara, has yet to issue a statement on the ruling.
The vast reserve spans 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, near Reliance Industries’ giant oil refinery. It shelters roughly 2,000 animals, including elephants, big cats, and other species.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project in March, and it later doubled as a venue for Anant Ambani’s extravagant pre-wedding festivities that drew worldwide coverage.
Despite its scale, Vantara remains closed to the public and has drawn opposition from conservationists. Detractors argue that Gujarat’s arid climate is unsuitable for many of the species housed there.
The sanctuary also became a flashpoint in Maharashtra earlier this year, when protests broke out after a sick temple elephant from Kolhapur was transferred to Jamnagar in July under a court order. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging that move, pointing to the independent team’s clean report.
