GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

India’s top court dismisses allegations against Vantara, Anant Ambani’s private zoo

Supreme Court clears Anant Ambani’s Vantara Zoo of illegal animal acquisition allegations

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Anant Ambani during the inauguration of Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Anant Ambani during the inauguration of Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Dubai: India’s Supreme Court has cleared Vantara, the private zoo run by Anant Ambani, of allegations of illegally sourcing or mistreating animals.

A committee of retired judges, formed by the court last month to scrutinise the sanctuary, reported on Monday that it found the facility’s animal acquisitions to be lawful and its management free of wrongdoing.

The inquiry followed earlier complaints from activists who claimed the zoo had escaped proper oversight, though the court had already hinted the charges lacked substance.

Reliance Foundation, which oversees Vantara, has yet to issue a statement on the ruling.

Inside Vantara

The vast reserve spans 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, near Reliance Industries’ giant oil refinery. It shelters roughly 2,000 animals, including elephants, big cats, and other species.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project in March, and it later doubled as a venue for Anant Ambani’s extravagant pre-wedding festivities that drew worldwide coverage.

Criticism and Controversy

Despite its scale, Vantara remains closed to the public and has drawn opposition from conservationists. Detractors argue that Gujarat’s arid climate is unsuitable for many of the species housed there.

The sanctuary also became a flashpoint in Maharashtra earlier this year, when protests broke out after a sick temple elephant from Kolhapur was transferred to Jamnagar in July under a court order. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging that move, pointing to the independent team’s clean report.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
India supreme courtindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Anant Ambani during the inauguration of Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Vantara sets global benchmarks in wildlife rescue

4m read
The PILs were filed just days after thousands of residents in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur staged protests against Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre managed by Anant Ambani — son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani—and supported by Reliance Industries Limited and the Reliance Foundation.

SIT to probe allegations against Anant Ambani-run zoo

4m read
Madhuri the elephant at the Vantara wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Public outcry: Elephant Madhuri likely to return home

3m read
Investigations revealed that Madhuri the elephant was routinely used in public processions, including Muharram events, for begging, and even made to carry children in her trunk.

Madhuri the elephant gets court-mandated rescue

3m read