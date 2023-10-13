Power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 22 years and the ‘ Khiladi’ actor reveals the secret of their happy married life.
Akshay Kumar told ANI in an interview that he avoids discussing politics with Twinkle as they have different views.
“My wife’s views on politics are different from mine, so I don’t impose. We try to avoid such discussions because there’s no point in having a conversation on that. You know the other person thinks that way and I think in a different way,” he said.
“When we live happily, sometimes they say that we should never brush anything under the carpet. But I say that it is sometimes important to do that because there is no solution to it. Brush it under the carpet and live happily,” he added.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on 17 Jan. 2001. They are the proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.
Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book, ‘Mrs Funnybones’. She wrote an anthology of stories titled ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ in 2017 and followed it with another book, ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving,’ the next eyar.
Akshay debuted with ‘Saugandh’ in 1991 and had his first commercial breakthrough a year later with the action film ‘Khiladi.’ He has delivered several hit films like ‘Dhadkan,’ ‘Andaaz,’ ‘Namastey London,’ ‘Hera Pheri,’ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ and ‘Kesari’.
Akshay will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which will hit theatres on 16 February 2024.
He also has an action thriller, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ alongside Tiger Shroff and comedy ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.