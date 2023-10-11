Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 81 on Wednesday, set the internet ablaze with his intense new look from the epic science fiction, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.
Bachchan looks extremely mysterious. With his face, barring his eyes, completely hidden, he holds a stick and looks fierce.
Touted as one of the biggest and most-awaited releases of 2024, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has got cinephiles highly excited ever since it was first announced.
The Prabhas-starrer had its teaser first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, with the mega-budget flick garnering immense appreciation worldwide.
Revealing the look, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took to its official social media platform X and wrote: “It’s an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir.”
Before that, the movie had also unveiled the look of Prabhas in a highly futurist get-up.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Pasupathy, Sasweta Chatterjee, and Disha Patani in lead roles.
The movie will be a multi-lingual release, with Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and English versions.