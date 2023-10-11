Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday and several members of the film fraternity wished the senior megastar.

Telugu megastarChiranjeevi called Big B his ‘Guru ji’ and also revealed that he would meet him on Wednesday night.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared several pictures of him with Big B and wrote: “A VeryHAPPY 81st BIRTHDAY Guru Ji @SrBachchan May you be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness & good health! May you keep enthralling & inspiring millions of us for many many years to come, with your acting genius!! This Birthday of yours is also very special for me, because I am looking forward to meeting you, my idol, virtually tonight on your legendary KBC show.”

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn also shared a picture of himself with Big B from their film ‘Runway 34’ as he wrote on his Insta: “Working with you is just as fun as it looks in the picture. Happy birthday, Amit Ji! Wishing you love, health, and happiness.”

Ajay’s wife, Kajol, took to her Instagram stories, and shared a photo with him. She wrote on the picture: ” A very happy birthday to the one and only Shahenshah.”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wished him on Instagram, saying: “Happy Happy Happiest Birthday to our forever Rockstar, legend, icon. The bestest @amitabhbachchan sir.”

‘Shershah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo with Amitabh and wrote: “Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan, Thank you for your legacy and encouragement every day. Big love and respect.”

Vicky Kaushal posted a photo from his recent visit to Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, and wrote: “Happy birthday to the one and only… @amitabhbachchan sir”.

Saira Banu took to her Instagram saying “wishing a very Happy Birthday to @amitabhbachchan Ji, one of Dilip Sahib’s dearest people, a person whose art and craft have always been admired and appreciated by him. His has been a constant presence, always close to Sahib, through thick and thin.”

She added: “I vividly remember his comforting visits, especially during times of Sahib’s illness, which reflected the depth of his bond with Sahib. In the coming days, I shall be sharing stories that would describe how important Mr Bachchan has been to both Sahib and me. Sending warm wishes to him.”

Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in 1942, Amitabh Bachchan is the son of the legendary Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan. He studied at Sherwood College, Nainital, and Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.

He has appeared in over 200 Hindi films in a career spanning over five decades, He’s celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most influential figures, earning titles such as the ‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’ and ‘Star of the Millennium’.