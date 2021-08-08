Goodbyes can always be bittersweet things.
Melissa Benoist, aka Supergirl from The CW series of the same name, bid farewell over the weekend to fans on the occasion of the series wrapping production on its final season. She posted a picture of herself in costume with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh (who plays Alex Danvers) and David Harewood (who plays the Martian Manhunter).
“Thank you for an incredible 6 years — the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw,” Benoist posted on her official Instagram page.
Benoist took over the role of Supergirl in October 2015, becoming the first woman to lead a primetime superhero TV series in decades. The series ended its run on CBS, only to be picked up by The CW. The character also appeared on The CW Arrowverse crossovers ‘Invasion!’, ‘Crisis on Earth-X’, ‘Elseworlds’, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ and the ‘Flash’ episode ‘Duet’.
The news that ‘Supergirl’ was ending after season six was announced in September 2020.
The final run of ‘Supergirl’ will arrive on August 24 on The CW. Season six will reportedly have 20 episodes. .