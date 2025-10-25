Jon Bon Jovi eyes biopic and announces 2026 comeback tour

Rock legend hints at a future film while preparing for his first tour since vocal surgery
Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has hinted that a biopic about his life may be on the horizon — though fans might have to wait a bit longer before it becomes reality. The rock icon revealed he plans to follow in the footsteps of his close friend Bruce Springsteen, who recently inspired the film Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as ‘The Boss’.
Speaking to Female First, Bon Jovi said he intends to make a biopic “at some point” but added that it’s not his immediate focus. “I’m not in my final chapter yet. I’m living my next chapter,” the 63-year-old told The Sun.
If the project does move ahead, Bon Jovi already has someone in mind for the lead role — his 23-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi. The musician shared that he’d love to see Jake portray his younger self, bringing authenticity and a family connection to the story.
Bon Jovi recently joined forces with Springsteen on a duet of Hollow Man, featured on the band’s Forever (Legendary Edition) album — a reimagined collection of tracks from their 2024 LP. Alongside the release, the band has announced a massive Forever Tour set for 2026, marking Bon Jovi’s return to the stage after vocal cord surgery.
The Forever Tour will kick off in New York on July 7, 2026 at Madison Square Garden, before heading to the UK and Ireland. Stops include Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 28, Dublin’s Croke Park on August 30, and London’s Wembley Stadium on September 4.
“There is a lot of joy in this announcement,” Bon Jovi said. “I’m deeply grateful to our fans and my bandmates for their patience while I recovered. I’m ready and excited to be back.”
Bon Jovi’s recovery and resilience were documented in Hulu’s Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which chronicled his vocal surgery and rehabilitation journey. With his voice restored and his passion reignited, the rock star is gearing up for a new era — both on stage and, eventually, on screen.
