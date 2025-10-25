GOLD/FOREX
Music

Jon Bon Jovi eyes biopic and announces 2026 comeback tour

Rock legend hints at a future film while preparing for his first tour since vocal surgery

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Jon Bon Jovi
Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has hinted that a biopic about his life may be on the horizon — though fans might have to wait a bit longer before it becomes reality. The rock icon revealed he plans to follow in the footsteps of his close friend Bruce Springsteen, who recently inspired the film Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as ‘The Boss’.

Speaking to Female First, Bon Jovi said he intends to make a biopic “at some point” but added that it’s not his immediate focus. “I’m not in my final chapter yet. I’m living my next chapter,” the 63-year-old told The Sun.

Son Bongiovi tipped to play him

If the project does move ahead, Bon Jovi already has someone in mind for the lead role — his 23-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi. The musician shared that he’d love to see Jake portray his younger self, bringing authenticity and a family connection to the story.

Collaboration with Springsteen

Bon Jovi recently joined forces with Springsteen on a duet of Hollow Man, featured on the band’s Forever (Legendary Edition) album — a reimagined collection of tracks from their 2024 LP. Alongside the release, the band has announced a massive Forever Tour set for 2026, marking Bon Jovi’s return to the stage after vocal cord surgery.

Comeback tour in 2026

The Forever Tour will kick off in New York on July 7, 2026 at Madison Square Garden, before heading to the UK and Ireland. Stops include Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 28, Dublin’s Croke Park on August 30, and London’s Wembley Stadium on September 4.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement,” Bon Jovi said. “I’m deeply grateful to our fans and my bandmates for their patience while I recovered. I’m ready and excited to be back.”

A triumphant return

Bon Jovi’s recovery and resilience were documented in Hulu’s Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which chronicled his vocal surgery and rehabilitation journey. With his voice restored and his passion reignited, the rock star is gearing up for a new era — both on stage and, eventually, on screen.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
