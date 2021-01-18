The actor is joining a long list of celebrities who are lining up for a jab

Steve Martin Image Credit: GN Archives

American actor Steve Martin is the latest celebrity to get his COVID-19 vaccine.

The ‘Pink Panther’ star shared the news on Twitter, with a little bit of ‘bad news’.

“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science,” he posted.

In response to a query, Martin explained he “signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website [sorry I don’t have the exact site], and waited IN line at the Javits Center”) before cracking a joke to a different user. “Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” he joked.

Martin is the latest celebrity who has signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine, as the US struggles under the weight of escalating cases. The pandemic has already cost 2 million lives globally, with various vaccines now being available in countries around the globe, including the UAE, India and the UK.

A few days earlier, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart also posted a video showing her getting vaccinated in New York.

Stewart, 79, posted: “To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others”, while adding that she was “so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines.”