According to Ryan Reynolds, a ‘Free Guy’ sequel is in the cards.
Reynolds, who stars in the action comedy film, tweeted the news on Saturday. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony,” Reynolds wrote.
20th Century Studios then retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, seemingly confirming the news.
Director Shawn Levy also quote tweeted Reynolds’ message, adding: “Yuuuuuuuup.”
In ‘Free Guy’, Reynolds portrays a non-playable video game character named Guy in a popular game called ‘Free City’. Once he realises he is living in a fictional game, Guy sets off on a quest to become the game’s hero, with the help of the game’s programmers, played by Joe Keery and Jodie Comer.
In a press conference ahead of the release of the film, Reynolds said, “It’s hard to make a new movie. It’s hard to make something that isn’t based on some pre-existing IP [intellectual property], a comic book, a sequel. It’s very challenging. So you really have to kind of go out there and prove it the old-fashioned way.”
The film, now showing in UAE cinemas, also stars Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi and Utkarsh Ambudkar.