Actress Rosie O’Donnell has apologised for a comedic mix-up involving Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and self-help author Deepak Chopra.
O’Donnell took to TikTok to recount her run-in with Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas, where she mistook the ‘Quantico’ actress for Deepak’s daughter.
“So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak,’” O’Donnell said in the social media post.
“She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’ … I felt so embarrassed,” she added. “Didn’t you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?”
Priyanka’s father, Dr Ashok Chopra, died in June 2013 after a battle with cancer.
‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ host shared more details about the interaction in a follow-up TikTok.
“People thought she was rude, and she wasn’t rude,” O’Donnell said. “It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one... I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with.”
She added, “I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I [expletive] up, I did at Nobu.”
On the work and life front, Priyanka has been on a roll. She welcomed her first child with singer Nick Jonas through surrogacy in January. The actress also recently signed on for a Hollywood action thriller alongside Anthony Mackie called ‘Ending Things’. She’s also set to star in the rom-com ‘Text For You’ and Amazon Prime Video thriller ‘Citadel’.