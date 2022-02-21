New parent Priyanka Chopra took a break from her mommy duties and shared a sneak-peak of her romantic Sunday on social media. She dropped a picture in which she can be seen holding her husband and singer Nick Jonas' hand while sitting in a car. The couple took a break from their parenting duties to enjoy each other’s company.
"My favourite kind of Sunday," she captioned the post.
For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents via surrogacy in January this year and welcomed a baby girl.
Last month, they announced the birth of their first child in a joint statement. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” it read.
The couple are yet to announce their child’s name.
Chopra is scheduled to soon start filming Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film marks Farhan's return to directing after a decade.