Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have gotten married.
The heiress and her partner of two years got hitched on November 11 at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate, according to Page Six.
Hilton shared a picture to her Instagram in what looks like her wedding dress.
“My forever begins today... 11/11 ߒ?#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” the caption read.
Reum, an entrepreneur, popped the question on February 17 while on holiday with Hilton and her family for her 40th birthday. The happy couple reportedly started dating in 2019 but have known each other for many years.
On the podcast ‘The Trend Reporter with Mara’ in January, Hilton gushed about her relationship with Reum.
“He’s just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 per cent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” she said. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”
In typical reality TV star fashion, Hilton was set to document her wedding preparations for the small screen.
“We just started shooting our new show, ‘Paris in Love’, on Peacock and we’re shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There’s a lot,” Hilton told ET Online about the series. “So I’m really excited to share that with all my fans.”