Things are going to get hot in the kitchen, as reality TV icon Paris Hilton gets her own cooking show based on her YouTube videos.
The hotel heiress’ series ‘Cooking With Paris’ is set to premiere on Netflix on August 4, but doesn’t shy away from the fact that she’s not the best cook.
“She’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down,” Netflix wrote in a statement, according to People. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”
Hilton, 40, has cooked a few dishes on her much-loved YouTube channel; the video where she prepares lasagne has more than 5 million views.
The celebrity first gained fame with the reality show ‘The Simple Life’ alongside Nicole Richie. She has since dabbled in music, DJing, fashion brands and perfumes. Variety reported that Hilton has another reality series in the works, tentatively titled ‘Paris in Love’, which centres around her preparations to marry fiance Carter Reum.