Heiress Paris Hilton turned 40 on February 17 and got a special gift on the occasion — a ring and a romantic proposal.
The former reality TV star got engaged to entrepreneur Carter Reum, whom she has been dating since 2019, while on holiday on a private island.
“My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife!” Hilton wrote on Instagram.
“This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift,” Hilton was quoted as saying by People. “I’m excited for our next chapter.”
On her official website, Hilton posted pictures of the proposal, where she and Reum are seen wearing matching while outfits. He reportedly got down on one knee while they were together on a pre-dinner walk.
One post on her website is also dedicated to describing her diamond ring, which designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier
Hilton said the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends.
In January, Hilton opened up about going through in vitro fertilisation with 40-year-old Reum.
“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said while speaking on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.