Paris Hilton Image Credit: AFP

Paris Hilton has revealed she suffered from PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after an explicit tape featuring her was released in 2004.

The American heiress and Reality TV star made the revelation while featuring in a segment of Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! Chat.

“That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life,” Hilton stated. “It’s always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over.”

The tape in question was released by Hilton’s ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

The 40-year-old star broke down in tears once again as she recalled the trauma she experienced at the time. “It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing ... It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose — that killed me. It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it.”

Hilton is currently engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum and has talked about undergoing IVF treatments to get pregnant.

In February, Hilton also testified in support of the legislation and spoke about abuse she says she suffered at Provo Canyon School for 11 months at age 17 after her family sent her there. Hilton says she was abused mentally and physically, recalling that staff members would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment.