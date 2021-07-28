Reality TV star says she’s waiting until after she’s married to get pregnant

Paris Hilton. Image Credit: AFP

Reality TV star Paris Hilton has refuted rumours that she’s pregnant, saying the only thing cooking was lasagna.

Earlier, gossip sites quoted a source as saying that the hotel heiress was expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum.

“Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” Hilton tweeted on July 27, along with a link to her ‘This is Paris’ podcast.

In the episode, the 40-year-old star cleared the air.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” Hilton said.

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my Sliving Lasagna!” she added, using the term that combines ‘slaying’ and ‘living’. She might also be referring to her upcoming Netflix show ‘Cooking with Paris’, which will premiere on August 4.

Reum, an entrepreneur, popped the question in February while on holiday with Hilton and her family for her 40th birthday. The happy couple reportedly started dating in 2019 but have known each other for many years.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!” she told Vogue after the engagement.

While no wedding date has been announced so far, Hilton — in typical reality TV star fashion — will be documenting her preparations for the small screen.

“We just started shooting our new show, ‘Paris in Love’, on Peacock and we’re shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There’s a lot,” Hilton told ET Online about the series. “So I’m really excited to share that with all my fans.”

In the past, Hilton has also talked about wanting to be a mum and exploring IVF.