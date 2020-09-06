Fancy a film while feeling regal? How about a quick drive around to the Queen’s?
Queen Elizabeth has turned the Sandringham estate, which has been her majesty’s private home, as well as the home of monarchs past, into a drive-in theatre.
See also
The list of movies showing between September 25 and September 27 includes ‘1917’, ‘Rocketman’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Moana’, ‘Grease’ and ‘A Star is Born’.
Tickets, purchased online, are £32.50 (plus fees) per car. For an extra £7.50, viewers can enjoy a deckchair, a table and popcorn to the side of their car.
The royal experience will welcome visitors to the Sandringham Country Park, where they will receive transmitters to access audio from the comfort of their cars.
But, it wouldn’t be the Queen’s home without a message on sustainability.
“We are environmentally conscious so as soon as possible turn off your engine,” reads the FAQ. “For ever ticket, we will be donating £1 to Woodland Trust/Rainforest Alliance.”