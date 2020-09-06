Sandringham UK Royals
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II departs the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2018. Image Credit: AFP
Queen Elizabeth has turned the Sandringham estate, which has been her majesty’s private home, as well as the home of monarchs past, into a drive-in theatre.

The list of movies showing between September 25 and September 27 includes ‘1917’, ‘Rocketman’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Moana’, ‘Grease’ and ‘A Star is Born’.

Tickets, purchased online, are £32.50 (plus fees) per car. For an extra £7.50, viewers can enjoy a deckchair, a table and popcorn to the side of their car.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 'A Star is Born'.

The royal experience will welcome visitors to the Sandringham Country Park, where they will receive transmitters to access audio from the comfort of their cars.

But, it wouldn’t be the Queen’s home without a message on sustainability.

A file photo of Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham House in eastern England. Image Credit: AP

“We are environmentally conscious so as soon as possible turn off your engine,” reads the FAQ. “For ever ticket, we will be donating £1 to Woodland Trust/Rainforest Alliance.”