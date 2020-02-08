Here are some of the most expensive gifts the A-list will reportedly be treated with

The 92nd Oscars ceremony will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: Ever wondered what the Academy Award winners get along with the prestegeous trophy? Along with the statuette comes a $100K Swag Bag, that contains ultra luxurious trips, beauty treatments and signature chocolates among numerous other goodies to spoil the winners.

Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin took a look inside the 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag, created by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. He revealed some lucky stars would receive a 12-day trip for two on the world's first ultra-luxury expedition yacht -- the Scenic Eclipse -- as well as Biodegradable bust support tape by Yen the Label, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Among the 75 gifts in the Swag Bag are a hammock from Wise Owl Outfitters, a break at one of California's leading spas Golden Door; a 24-carat gold Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus and up to $25,000 of treatments and cosmetic procedures from Upper East Side cosmetologist, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Other luxurious items in the goodie bag includes Coda Signature's chocolate edibles for eight, dinner for two at Flora's Field Kitchen, a private phone call with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson, an assortment of macarons and a bottle of Próspero Tequila among many other things.

Dailymail.co.uk has revealed details on some of the most expensive gifts the A-list will reportedly be treated with:

A 12-day trip on The Scenic Eclipse: Stars will be able to take a 12-day trip to the Antarctic on the Scenic Eclipse, which carries only 228 passengers. The cutting-edge boat features its own helicopters, 114 cabins, and a $10,000-per-night, two-bedroom Owner's Penthouse Suite which spreads across 2,659 square feet.

$25k worth of cosmetic treatments: They can enlist $25,000 worth of help of New York-based cosmetologist Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich. Dr. Konstantin is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in artful treatment of the aging face, eyelids, and neck. The cosmetologist is one of the busiest facial plastic surgeons in Manhattan provide both surgical and nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatments.

A five-night holiday to Waikiki, Hawaii: The celebrities can head off on a trip to a warmer location with their five-day holiday to Waikiki, Hawaii.

Stars will stay in the Waikiki Beachcomber, a new wellness hotel, which provides poolside yoga, rotating art exhibits and is steps from iconic Waikiki Beach.

Guests will be able to take part in spa rituals, visit the hotel's farm-to-table brewpub or enjoy a night of cultural celebration at its Magic of Polynesia show.

A stay for eight guests in a Spanish lighthouse: The celebrities also have a chance to have a stay at The Faro Cumplida. The active lighthouse hosts up to eight guests in three private suites and is located on the Canary Island of La Palma.

Soma's sensuous silk kimono robe: Nominees will also receive a Soma's Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe which retails for $218 in the UK and is made from 100 per cent silk. The design was originally designed for the brand's first collection in 2004, but was later recreated for its limited-edition Heritage collection, 15-years later.