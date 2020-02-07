Taika Waititi also listed as on of the presenters at the February 9 ceremony

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during the February 9 ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Other names in the overall lineup include Mahershala Ali, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Spike Lee and Sigourney Weaver.

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.