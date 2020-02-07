190611 tom hanks
Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during the February 9 ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Other names in the overall lineup include Mahershala Ali, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Spike Lee and Sigourney Weaver.

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.

This combination photo shows the presenters announced for the 92nd Academy Awards, top row from left, Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, second row from left, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, third row from left, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, and bottom row from left, Keanu Reeves, Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson. The Oscars will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP
