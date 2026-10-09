Hollywood star robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint outside grocery store
American actor Keegan Allen said he was violently robbed outside a Los Angeles grocery store, an attack he recounted in a graphic video on social media posted overnight Thursday.
"Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch," posted the actor who appeared in the hit television series "Pretty Little Liars."
His post included a video of himself, visibly shaken, describing the episode, blood streaming down his face.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that they responded to an alleged armed robbery, without naming Allen.
"According to the victim, one suspect pointed a silver handgun at him while the second suspect brandished a knife. The suspects demanded the victim's watch and bracelet," read the statement.
Officers said the victim was struck in the face with a handgun, leaving a laceration on his forehead, before fleeing in a vehicle with the watch.
Allen's video post included grainy video from an apparent security camera, footage that showed two people wearing black who appeared to threaten the 37-year-old actor, who removes his watch before one of the hooded people pistol whips him.