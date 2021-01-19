The celebrity power couple have reportedly been in therapy to work on their marriage

Looks like the writing is on the wall for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s marriage, with the couple now reportedly meeting with divorce lawyers to make it official.

According to a report in People, the couple, who’ve been married for six years, have ‘completely’ stopped attending marriage counselling sessions, with a divorce imminent. The source further added that the couple had been attending therapy to work on their marriage but have finally decided to part ways.

News reports were doing the rounds earlier this month that Kardashian West had reportedly met up with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, with West meeting up with his legal team this week.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the American rapper have had a very public romance and marriage, which has been under strain since West went public with a series of erratic tweets that were later blamed on his bipolar disorder. West announced he had bipolar disorder in 2018 and has in the past lamented that he feels medication stifles his creativity. He was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment in 2016.

Bipolar disorder is a form of mental illness characterised by unusual mood swings between extreme energy and activity and depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy.

Things came to head last year when West announced his bid for US presidency where he stated that American hero and activist Harriet Tubman, who launched the Underground Railroad, never freed black slaves. The session ended in tears where West spoke up about wanting to abort his daughter, North West.

The rapper also made a series of erratic tweets where he stated that his family was trying to get him committed to a psychiatric institution, before he secluded himself at his ranch in Wymoning and recorded a video where he was seen urinating on his Grammy Award.

At the time, Kardashian West said she and her family were trying to get help for West, and spoke about the stigma and misunderstandings around mental health. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she said.

She said individuals themselves have to engage in the process of getting help, no matter how hard family and friends try. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this,” she added.