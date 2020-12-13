The celebrity grapevine is abuzz with talk that not all is well in the paradise of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Whispers have started that the the couple could be on the verge of divorce.
The buzz around a possible split gathered fuel after People Magazine published a report that hints at such a possibility becoming a reality.
Reality star Kardashian and rapper West have reportedly been living “separate lives”, according to the website, Hollywood Gossip.
“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” a source said, adding that “their lives don’t overlap much”.
Kardashian and West — or Kimye as fans love calling them — were married in 2014. Over the past six years, they have constantly courted the limelight with drama in personal life as much as their professional lives.
Earlier this year, West had a failed Presidential run and courted controversy by publicly declaring he wanted to abort daughter North West on learning Kardashian had been pregnant in the past.
In July, following a spate of erratic tweets by West, Kardashian issued a public statement, asking for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband West’s struggles with bipolar disorder.
Kardashian’s statement on her Instagram stories account was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances and Twitter comments by West that raised concern about the Grammy-winning singer’s mental health.
“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she wrote, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.”
She further added: “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”
The couple have four children.