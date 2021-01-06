West first said he was trying to divorce his wife of six years in July of 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are splitting up, reports Page Six, citing multiple sources who claim that “divorce is imminent” for the one-time power couple.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the publication. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

US attorney Laura Wasser.

Wasser is the high-profile divorce attorney who helped Kardashian West end her brief marriage to professional basketball player Kris Humphries, which lasted for 72 days in 2011. Wasser’s other A-lister clientele includes Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera and Hilary Duff.

Living separate lives

The source added: “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

A source also told Today that the couple has been separated and going to couples counselling.

West has reportedly been staying at his $14.4 million Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian West, spotted sans wedding ring, has been staying with their children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, in Calabasas, California.

Another source cited by Page Six says West “is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them.”

West apparently found their reality show to be “unbearable”.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2018.

The tweet that started it all

In a now-deleted tweet from July, West claims he’s been “trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’.”

A paparazzi photo of Kardashian West meeting with rapper Mill — alongside philanthropist Clara Wu — in 2018 emerged last year. The two were spotted together at the Waldorf in Los Angeles to discuss prison reform.

“Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line,” West continued. However, Mill responded by calling the whole thing “cap”, suggesting it was untrue.

West, in a barrage of posts on Twitter, also called Kardashian West a “white supremacist” and put her mother, Kris Jenner, on blast.

The rapper, who has been open about his life with bipolar disorder and struggles with mental health, claimed that Kardashian West had been trying to “lock [him] up” and force him into a psychiatric hospital.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie ‘Get Out’ because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted.

Kanye missing from Kardashian-Jenner photos

On December 23, the reality star posted a vacation photo with her family, but Kanye was missing. Image Credit: instagram.com/kimkardashian

West has been noticeably missing from Kardashian West’s social media content as of late.

On December 23, the reality star posted a vacation photo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as mum Kris and mum’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, had his arm around Kardashian West.

“Tahoe w the fam,” she wrote. West was clearly absent from the occasion.

On December 26, the mum-of-four posted images with her children and family members celebrating the holidays.

“Christmas at Kourtney’s,” she wrote. But West was nowhere to be seen in the slide of images.

Chance to save their marriage?

Kim Kardashian with her four children and brother Rob Kardashian's daughter. Image Credit: instagram.com/kimkardashian

“Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close. They have been going to therapy. They are working on their marriage,” a source told Today.

“Divorce has been discussed off and on … They are working through it ... (and) trying to work through things,” they added.

West and Kardashian West began dating in 2011 and welcomed daughter North West in 2013. They married the following year.