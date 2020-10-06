Kim Kardashian West has spoken about caring for husband Kanye West while he was infected with COVID-19. The reality TV star said that she helped her rapper husband recover while at home with their children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.
“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kardashian West told Grazia. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”
Kim said that Kanye’s sickness came “during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had Covid.” The Hanks family came forward with their positive diagnosis on March 11. Kim revealed it was a challenge because at the time, the virus was “so unknown.”
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she said. “Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”
Kanye first opened up about becoming infected in a July interview with Forbes, where he listed chills and the shakes as some of his symptoms.