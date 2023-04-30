South Korean singer from K-Pop group ITZY, Yeji attends the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show in Seoul on April 29, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
A luxury brand transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection Saturday and the glittering event saw a string of K-pop stars attend.

Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-fall collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colorful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label's logo.

A look at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show in Seoul on April 29, 2023.
The audience for Louis Vuitton's first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and "Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game director and creator at the fashion showcase
Squid Game director and creator at the fashion showcase Image Credit: AFP

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue.

Global luxury brands have been keen recently to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country's film and television projects.