BTS fans are excited after a forest was named after the K-pop band, thanks to fan donations from the Armys (fans of BTS).
On Wednesday, Melon, a local music streaming service, announced that it has created a forest named after the K-pop boy group as part of its eco-friendly project.
“BTS forest… that's amazing!” tweeted BTS fan @taeuniverso, as many other fans shared pictures that the streaming service had released.
According to an article on the South Korean news website, koreatimes.co.kr, the forest is in Nanji Han River Park in western Seoul.
“The BTS Forest consists of three fringe trees and 400 sacred bamboo trees, the service said, adding the trees were bought with money donated by its subscribers,” said the report.
According to the service, when subscribers select their favorite singer's name on the project’s homepage, two per cent of their monthly payment for the streaming service is saved as a donation. Once the donation reaches 20 million won (Dh54,833), it is donated to the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement, which uses the funds to create a forest in Seoul, named after the chosen singer.
BTS became the first artist group, among both South Korean and international musicians, to exceed 20 million won (Dh54,833) in fan donations through the project last month.
BTS fan @ot7enthusiast tweeted: “This is huge! Omg! The fact that many Armys as subscribers on Melon chose BTS as their favorite singers and two per cent of their monthly payment was saved as a donation... which led to the creation of this forest… Tannies (a word used to refer to the BTS group) would love this.”
And, @stopthisbs_ posted: “… So proud of BTS and Armys for always doing good deeds.”