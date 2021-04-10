Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the latest celebrities to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab amid cases rising around the world.
The singer and his actress wife did the rite of passage by posting a vaccine selfie on Instagram, albeit not one of actually getting the shot itself, but of their fancy red bandages.
“Let’s (NOT) Get It!,” was the message posted by Jonas while the duo are seen flexing their muscles in the accompanying post.
Both Jonas and Turner have been very vocal about wearing a mask and taking precautions during the pandemic. In December, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star took to her Instagram to address the issue of face masks, which had become a point of contention across the US.
Turner addressed the issue on her Instagram Story with a simple video message that said: “If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that’s the tea.”
Turner shares a child with 31-year-old Jonas. The baby, reported to be a little girl named Willa, was born in July.
The celebrity couple are the latest in a long line of Hollywood stars who have been jabbed, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who posted their respective pictures on social media.